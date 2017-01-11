Kazakhstan proposes to regularly hold UNSC meetings at heads of state level

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan proposed to hold the UNSC meetings at the level of the heads of state and government once a year or in two years, according to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Erzhan Ashikbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“Less than a day ago, Kazakhstan participated in its first ever open debates of the UN Security Council on Conflict Prevention and Sustaining Peace. Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov represented Kazakhstan at the event. In his speech, the Minister presented Kazakhstan President’s policy address “Kazakhstan's Concept Vision on Sustaining Global Partnership for Secure, Fair and Prosperous World” on the occasion of beginning of Kazakhstan’s non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council in 2017-2018.

The President’s address sets seven priorities which will underlie Kazakhstan’s work in the UN Security Council in two years coming.

The first priority is to establish a nuclear-weapon-free world. The second priority is to prevent and fully destruct global war threats. The third priority is to form a model of a regional zone of peace, security, cooperation and development in Central Asia. The fourth priority is to fight with international terrorism and violent extremism.

The fifth priority is fostering peace in Africa. The sixth priority includes joint measures on prevention of wars and conflicts, protection of people, implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and fight with climate change. And the seventh priority includes efforts on expanding cooperation between regional collective security organizations of Europe and America, Asia and Africa.

“In his address, the President proposes to hold regular meetings of the UN Security Council at the level of the heads of state and government. This initiative was hailed by the participants of the debates,” Ashikbayev said.