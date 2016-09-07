Kazakhstan Prosecutor General participated in 26th meeting of CIS Coordinating Council of Prosecutors General in Minsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Zhakip Assanov took part in the 26th meeting of the CIS Coordinating Council of Prosecutors General held in Minsk, prokuror.gov.kz reported.

The heads of high supervision authorities of the CIS countries, in particular Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan participated in the event.



The CIS prosecutors general discussed the topical issues of further cooperation in countering modern challenges and threats. The participants exchanged views on protection of citizens' rights especially those staying abroad and also on implementation of interstate programs of joint measures on fighting with crime.



The Kazakh Prosecutor General shared experience of Kazakhstani Law Enforcement agencies on decreasing prison population.



After meeting Zhakip Assanov had negotiations with Prosecutors General of Russia, Belarus Kyrgyzstan and Executive Secretary of CIS Coordinating Council of Prosecutors General Leonid Yermolayev.