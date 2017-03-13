Kazakhstan provided KZT 10 bln humanitarian aid to foreign nations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Chairman of the Majilis Vladimir Bozhko disclosed the amount of humanitarian assistance Kazakhstan has rendered to foreign nations, Kazinform reports.

“The Majilis has adopted and ratified 1,237 international treaties and agreements since 1990. Among them are 7 laws on accession to the UN conventions against organized crime and illegal immigration and 10 laws on accession to the UN conventions as part of its work within other structures. Other initiatives include the establishment of the UN structure in the Kazakhstan, including the Low Enriched Uranium Bank. The laws on peacekeeping activity and on official development assistance can be mentioned separately. Over the years the total amount of Kazakhstan’s humanitarian assistance to foreign states has exceeded KZT 10 bln,” Vladimir Bozhko said at the Governmental Hour in the Majilis.

According to him, these factors turned out to be “the essential practical steps for strengthening of positive reputation of Kazakhstan and forceful arguments during the campaign for its election to non-permanent membership of UN Security Council”.

It should be reminded that since January 1, 2017 Kazakhstan has started working in the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member for the upcoming two-year period.

On March 2, 2017, the country marked the 25th anniversary of its membership in the UN.