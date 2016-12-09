Kazakhstan provided the humanitarian aid to 50 countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to Vice Speaker of the RoK Mazhilis Vladimir Bozhko Kazakhstan has provided humanitarian aid to fifty countries. "Deputies have passed a lot of laws promoting our international activity in humanitarian cooperation and assistance to other countries. We are always proud to state that Kazakhstan is leader in Central Asia in humanitarian assistance. In total we have helped 50 countries ", - Bozhko told today in the festival of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan.

At the same time the deputy answered the question why Kazakhstan did not keep the money. "Well, probably, we demonstrated that we are highly humane people. And this explains how USD 250 billion of investments came to our country which created jobs and new technologies", - the deputy explained.