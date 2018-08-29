Kazakhstan purposefully pursues rule of law policy: President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with the participants of the International Conference dedicated to the Republic of Kazakhstan Constitution Day, the press service of Akorda reported.

The Head of State thanked the attendees for visiting Kazakhstan and participating in the celebrations of the Constitution Day and pointed out that the international conference that gathered a great number of foreign experts made it possible to share knowledge on building a rule-of-law state.

"We highly appreciate the cooperation and the opportunity of sharing experiences in terms of constitutional construction and are grateful for valuable advice and recommendations," said the President of Kazakhstan.

Nursultan Nazarbayev told about the history of the development of constitutionalism in Kazakhstan since independence.

"In the spring of 1995, together with a group of legal scholars, we discussed what kind of constitution we should adopt. I personally summarized the constitutions of 20 countries in Europe, America, and Asia in search of provisions that would be suitable for our state. We could not just take up a constitution of another country as is. Thus, we ended up with the Constitution, which, being supported by the overwhelming majority of citizens, was adopted in a nationwide referendum in December 1995. It became the Fundamental Law, by which we now live, build our state, strengthen our independence. The Constitution is constantly reformed and improved in accordance with the necessities of the times. For instance, early last year I initiated the constitutional reform to redistribute a number of the President's powers between the Parliament and the Government with the expansion of the independence and accountability of the two latter," the Head of State said.

Nursultan Nazarbayev underscored that Kazakhstan is purposefully pursuing the policy of establishing the rule of law while ensuring the supreme legal force of the Fundamental Law, and stressed that the country's achievements in the international stage bespeak its high standing and are indicative of the effectiveness of the peaceful foreign policy principles enshrined in the Constitution.

"For a quarter-century, we have increased the economy by 22 times, improved the living standards of Kazakhstanis, created a multiethnic and multiconfessional state, where people can freely perform their religious rites, speak their mother tongue, preserve their culture. The 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions to be held in Astana this year is a case in point," the President of Kazakhstan said.

In turn, the international experts expressed their gratitude to Nursultan Nazarbayev for the invitation and highlighted that the Constitution Day celebrations demonstrate the high significance of the country's most crucial document, being a solid foundation for regulating relations between various institutions and acting as the guarantor for the protection of rights and freedoms.