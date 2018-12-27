Kazakhstan, Qatar negotiate visa-free regime

DOHA. KAZINFORM Director of the Consular Service Department of the Kazakh Foreign Office Tauboldy Umbetbayev has held some bilateral meetings in Doha, Qatar.

Thus, Umbetbayev met with Director of the Qatar MFA Consular Affairs Department, Ambassador Muhammad Abdullah Saeed Al-Subaei and Director of the Asian Affairs Khalid Ibrahim Abdulrahman Al-Hamar, the press service of the Kazakh MFA says.



During the meetings the sides discussed a wide range of issues of the bilateral cooperation in consular-legal, visa and tourism related issues and the ways of their further development.



The sides exchanged views on the possibility of introducing visa-free regime for the two countries' residents holding service and national passports.



The Kazakh side asked the Qatari officials to facilitate the process of consideration of the draft agreements on provision of consular and legal assistance to the two countries' residents. The documents are now under consideration of relevant authorities of Qatar.