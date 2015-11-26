Kazakhstan, Qatar to sign memo of understanding on environmental protection

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar Askar Shokybayev has met with Minister of Environment of this country Ahmad Amer Mohamed Al-Hemaidi, Kazakh Foreign Office says.

A.Shokybayev told the Qatari side about holding a constitute meeting of the General Assembly of the Islamic Food Security Organization as well as the 7 th OIC Ministerial Conference for food security issues and agriculture development in Astana in the first half of 2016. The Ambassador informed also the Qatari Minister of establishment of this organization’s headquarters in Astana.

The Kazakh diplomat noted the importance of Qatar’s accession to it in the nearest time.

In turn, A. Al-Hemaidi confirmed Qatar's readiness to join the above-mentioned events and its interest in strengthening the Qatar-Kazakhstan relations in agriculture and environmental protection issues.

Besides, A. Al-Hemaidi expressed interest in signing a memorandum of mutual understanding on environmental protection between Kazakhstan and Qatar during his oncoming visit to Aktau.

A.Shokybayev expressed full support of the Qatari Minister’s initiative and suggested starting to harmonize the document.