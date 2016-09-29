Kazakhstan railways company to be reorganized

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Under the 2020 Governmental Program of Development and Integration of Kazakhstan's Transport System's Infrastructure and Kazakhstan's 2020 Strategic Development Plan, JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy will be reorganized by separating its infrastructure and transportation activities.

As the press service of the Investments and Development Ministry informed, the Government is now drafting a resolution on reorganization of KTZ as a result of which JSC KTZ-Infrastructure will be established.



JSC KTZ-Infrastructure will serve as a national infrastructure operator which will provide national and private carriers with access to the national railroad network.



The establishment of JSC KTZ-Infrastructure will let create more flexible railroad infrastructure capable to promptly respond and adapt to rapidly changing pricing conjuncture and meet the demand and need of consumers in railroad transport services.



The aim of such modernization is to bring the pricing policy, services parameters and terms of cargo transportation into compliance with modern requirements of the diversified market of transport-logistics service. The modernization is carried out as part of implementation of the state policy of transit transportations development.



The separation of infrastructure and transportation activities is a worldwide tendency of reforming the railways companies which was successfully implemented in EU countries, Australia and Latin America and aimed at increasing efficiency and improving the quality of services by means of liberalization and attraction of private initiatives and investments.