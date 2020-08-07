Kazakhstan ramps up purchase of pharmaceuticals to treat COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Purchase of pharmaceuticals for COVID-19 treatment to form a two-month reserve has been ramped up in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Yerkhat Iskaliyev, Chairman of the Board of SK-Pharmacy, 50 highly demanded pharmaceuticals worth 24 billion tenge are being purchased. The pharmaceuticals are said to last for two months and allow treating 100 thousand patients in one month in case of the possible second wave of COVID-19.

Iskaliyev also mentioned five new pharmaceuticals added to treat the COVID-19 virus among patients with mild and moderate symptoms. They include anti-inflammatory pharmaceuticals such as Paracetamol, Ibuprofen as well as anticoagulants Rivaroxaban, Apixaban and Dabigatran.