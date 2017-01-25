Kazakhstan ranked 131st in Corruption Perceptions Index

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 2016 the Corruption Perceptions Index ranks Kazakhstan 131 with a score of 29 points. In 2015 our country scored 28 points and and took 123th place, ca-news.org reports.

In the Eastern Europe - Central Asia regional ranking leading position is occupied by Georgia - 57 points and 44th place.

Denmark and New Zealand (90 points) share the first place in the ranking this year. Finland is second (89 points), Sweden is third (88 points).

Outsiders of the ranking are North Korea (12 points), South Sudan (11 points) and Somalia (10 points).

In general leaders and outsiders have not changed in comparison with 2015

The Corruption Perceptions Index ranks countries and territories based on how corrupt their public sector is perceived to be on a scale from 0 to 100 where 0 is extremely high level of corruption ad 100 extremely low levels of corruption.

Here are Kazakhstan's 2016 results:

Global Insight country risk rating - 34 points (11 in 2015);

Bertelsmann Stiftung's Transformation Index - 20 points (19 in 2015)

WJP Rule of Law Index 2016 - 32 (28 in 2015);

Evaluation of political risks and a Freedom House report - 28 (23 in 2015).

World Economic Forum Executive Opinion Survey - 45 (51 in 2015)

Global Competitiveness Report - 41 (46 in 2015);

Risk analysis - Economist Intelligence Unit - 19 (21 in 2015).

The Transparency International notes that corruption hurts public sector around the world. For example, 69 per cent of the 176 countries scored less than 50 points in the Corruption Perceptions Index 2016.

Points reflect the effectiveness of anti-corruption policy of the states.

As for Central Asian countries Turkmenistan ranked 154th, Kyrgyzstan 136th, Tajikistan 151st and Uzbekistan 156th. On the contrast Mongolia is 87th.