Kazakhstan ranked 33rd by UN in terms of E-Government Development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to the survey conducted by the United Nations Organization, Kazakhstan is ranked 7th among its Asian neighbors in terms of E-Government Development Index.

Kazakhstan was surpassed by South Korea, Singapore, Japan, Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Information and Communication of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



It should be noted that the UN placed Kazakhstan 33rd in the Global E-Government Survey 2016, outstripping all CIS member states.



Great Britain tops the rankings followed by Australia (2nd) and former leader - South Korea (3rd). Singapore and Finland are ranked 4th and 5th respectively. Coming in at №8 is New Zealand. The rest of top 10 is occupied by European countries - Sweden (6th), the Netherlands (7th) and Denmark (9th). France rounds out the top 10.



The United States is not featured into the top 10 and is placed 12th this year.



Kazakhstan outmarched its closest neighbors and allies Russia (35th) and China (63rd).