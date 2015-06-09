  • kz
    Kazakhstan ranked 65th in Rule of Law Index

    17:30, 09 June 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to the international NGO World Justice Project, Kazakhstan has reached 65th place in the world ranking of the Rule of Law.

    Top positions in the ranking were engaged by the Nordic countries including Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and the Netherlands. Top 10 also included New Zealand, Austria, Germany, Singapore and Australia. Kazakhstan is the 65th. However, our country is ahead of Moldova (69th), Ukraine (70th), China (71st), Kyrgyzstan (74th), Russia (75th), Turkey (80th) and Uzbekistan (81st). Last positions in the ranking went to Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Venezuela.

