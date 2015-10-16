  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan ranked 8th in overall standings of World Boxing Championship

    08:27, 16 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The World Boxing Championship among men came to an end in Doha. 10 medal sets were up for grabs at the championship, Sports.kz reports.

    Cuba finished first in the overall standings (4-2-1), the Russian team was second (2-1-1) and Azerbaijan rounded out the top three teams of the championship (1-1-2).

    The national team of Kazakhstan won two silver medals and finished eighth in the final overall standings.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!