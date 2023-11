ASTANA. KAZINFORM The bronze medal won today by track and field athlete Olga Rypakova in women's triple jump enabled the Kazakh team to retain its 16th position in Rio 2016 overall medal standings.

Those leading the ranking are the U.S. team (26 gold, 21 silver and 22 bronze medals), British (15,16,7) and Chinese athletes (15,13,17).

For now, Kazakhstan has 2 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze medals.