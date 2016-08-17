Kazakhstan ranks 17th in Rio Olympics medal standings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani athletes got no medals at the Rio Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz. Despite this, the national team competed very well.

Boxers Adilbek Niyazymbetov (81 kg) and Ivan Dychko (+91) qualified for final and semifinal bouts respectively.



Opponents displaced Kazakhstan to the 17th position in overall medal standings. Presently, the national team has 2 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze medals.



The U.S. team tops the ranking with 28 gold, 28 silver and 27 bronze medals. Britain is the second - 19, 19, 12 and Chinese team stands the third - 16, 15, 18.