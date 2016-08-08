  • kz
    Kazakhstan ranks 1st at Asia MMA Championships in S Korea

    00:25, 08 August 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM South Korean city Hwasun hosted the 3rd MMA Asia Championships.

    Kazakhstan's team earned 5 out of 7 champion's belts and 2 silver medals of the Asia Championships and took the first place in team ranking, according to the National Teams Directorate.

    Thus, athletes from Aktobe - Azamat Markabayev, Goiti Dazayev and Yerkinbek Inzhel (61.2kg, 77.1kg and 93 kg weight categories), Ismail Geroyev (65.8kg) and Mokhmad Sulimanov (+93kg) got the champion's titles at the event. Neimat Assadov and Bauyrzhan Kuanyshbayev (70.3kg and 84kg) from Karaganda earned silver medals.





