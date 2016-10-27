Kazakhstan ranks 51st on World Economic Forum gender gap list

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan slid four spots down to № 51 in terms of gender equality in the new annual report published by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Island leads the WEF's report along with three other Scandinavian countries - Finland, Norway and Sweden. This year the Global Gender Gap Index, compile by the WEF includes 144 countries.



The EEU member states - Russia, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan are ranked 75th, 102nd and 81st respectively. Belarus - placed 30th this year - outperformed its EEU partners in terms of gender equality.



The new report claims that women around the world work 39 days more per year than men do. It also highlights that woman have access to only 59% of the economic advantages that men enjoy.



It should be noted that authors of the new report believe that it can take more than 150 years to eradicate the disparity in employment opportunities and pay for men and women. They urge the world to take necessary actions to close the gender equality gap.