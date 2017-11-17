Kazakhstan ranks 52nd in ICT Development Index

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has presented the "Measuring the Information Society" Report 2017 within the World Telecommunication/ICT Indicators Symposium in Hammamet, Tunisia, according to zerde.gov.kz.

Iceland (8.98), the Republic of Korea (8.85), and Switzerland (8.74) top the rankings.



According to the ITU report, Kazakhstan ranks 52nd in the 2017 ICT Development Index among 176 countries.

It is worth noting that the country is among the top three CIS countries as Belarus and Russia rank 32nd and 45th, respectively.

According to ITU experts, Kazakhstan has established a highly developed mobile-cellular network infrastructure and the highest mobile broadband penetration rate in the CIS region. It is also noted that the country is a regional leader in terms of computer access and Internet use.

The report has been published annually since 2009. It is a valuable tool for benchmarking the most important indicators for measuring the information society. The ICT Development Index is based on 11 ICT indicators, grouped in three clusters: access, use, and skills.