Kazakhstan ranks 57th in SEDA 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is 57th among 152 countries in the 2018 Sustainable Economic Development Assessment (SEDA) rankings, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The survey is annually conducted by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

Norway is on the top spot rankings, followed by Switzerland and Iceland. The top 10 rankings include Luxembourg, Denmark, Sweden, Singapore, Finland, Austria, and the Netherlands.



Kazakhstan ranks higher than Argentina (58th), Russia (59th), and Georgia (60th).