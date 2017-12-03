Kazakhstan ranks 72nd in global prosperity index

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has climbed 11 positions compared to last year and currently ranks 72nd in the Overall Prosperity Index rankings of The Legatum Institute, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In total, since the inception of the Prosperity Index in 2006, Kazakhstan has moved up the rankings table by 20 places.

According to analysts, today Kazakhstan performs best in Education (35) and Economic Quality (46) and the biggest positive change, compared to last year, came in Social Capital, the country added 24 places.

The Legatum Institute Prosperity Index is based on 104 variables analyzed across 149 countries of the world including wealth, economic growth, education, health, personal well-being, and quality of life.