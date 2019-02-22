  • kz
    Kazakhstan ranks among top 3 best for sightseeing in CIS

    08:45, 22 February 2019
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM TurStat analytical agency released the best excursion tourism places among Russia tourists across CIS, Kazinform reports.

    Belarus, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Armenia rank among the top 5 best countries for sightseeing among Russian tourists in CIS member states.

    27% cast their votes for Belarus, 22% for Kazakhstan, 16% voted for Azerbaijan, 12% gave their votes for Uzbekistan and 9% for Armenia.

    According to TurStat, excursion tourism in CIS states, including cultural excursions, conducted trips and tourist tours accounts for more than three million trips and tours a year.

