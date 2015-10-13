Kazakhstan ratified agrt with Iran on international transportation of passengers and goods by road
12:46, 13 October 2015
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on international transportation of passengers and goods by road", the press service of Akorda reports.
