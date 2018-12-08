Kazakhstan ratified Convention on Offences on Board Aircraft

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State signed the Law on Ratification of the Convention on Offences and Certain Other Acts Committed on Board Aircraft, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

The Head of State signed also the Protocol to Amend the Convention on Offences and Certain Other Acts Committed on Board Aircraft.



One more law signed by the President is the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Ratification of the Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Seizure of Aircraft and the Protocol Supplementary to the Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Seizure of Aircraft."



The texts of the laws will be published in printed media.