  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan ratified Protocol to Agreement with Russia on establishment of «Baiterek» complex at Baikonur

    12:33, 24 June 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Protocol on amendments to the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of Russia on establishment of "Baiterek" space rocket station" at Baikonur as of December 22, 2004, the press service of the Akorda informs.

    The text of the law is published in the print media.

    Tags:
    Baikonur Space exploration Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!