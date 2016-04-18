  • kz
    Kazakhstan ratifies agr&#39;t with CSTO on transportation of military forces

    13:46, 18 April 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Agreement on

    cooperation between the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in the field of transportation of military and other forces, their movable property as well as military purpose products", the president's press service reports.
    The text of the law is to be published in the press.

