Kazakhstan ratifies agr't on CSTO classified information
16:07, 13 June 2018
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State ratified the agreement on mutual protection of classified information within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Akorda press service reports.
The text of the Law of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the protocol on amendments to the agreement on mutual protection of classified information within the Collective Security Treaty Organization as of June 18, 2004" is published in print media.