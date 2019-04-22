  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan ratifies agr't on military and technical assistance with Tajikistan

    20:14, 22 April 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on rendering gratuitous military and technical assistance", Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    The text of the law is to be published in the press.

    Tags:
    Tajikistan Laws, decrees, orders Kazakhstan Law and justice
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!