Kazakhstan ratifies agr't on military and technical assistance with Tajikistan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on rendering gratuitous military and technical assistance", Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

The text of the law is to be published in the press.