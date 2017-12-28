  • kz
    Kazakhstan ratifies agr't with Georgia Government on sovereign loan

    11:26, 28 December 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev inked the law ratifying the agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and Georgia on additional debt restructuring of the Georgian Government's sovereign loan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The President signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of Georgia on additional debt restructuring of the sovereign loan the Government of Georgia granted to the Government of Georgia by the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan".

    The text of the law is to be published in the press.

