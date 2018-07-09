Kazakhstan ratifies agreement on establishing FAO Liaison Office

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) on the establishment of FAO Liaison and Partnership Office in the Republic of Kazakhstan," Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The text of the law is to be published in the press.