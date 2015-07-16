  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan ratifies agreement on handover of Baikonur educational institutions with Russia

    12:05, 16 July 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on handover of educational institutions in the town of Baikonur".

    The text of the law is to be published in the press. The agreement was initialed on December 23, 2014 in Moscow, Russia.

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Baikonur Kazakhstan and Russia Education President of Kazakhstan Education and Science News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!