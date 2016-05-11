Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with IBRD on establishment of offices
19:59, 11 May 2016
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Agreement between the
Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) for the establishment and functioning of offices in the Republic of Kazakhstan", the president's press service reports.
The text of the law is to be published in the press.