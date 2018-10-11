Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with Jordan on cooperation in civil aviation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has ratified the Agreement with the Kingdom of Jordan on cooperation in the sphere of civil aviation, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The text of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on cooperation in the sphere of civil aviation, prevention and liquidation of emergencies" is to be published in the press.