Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with Uzbekistan for double taxation avoidance

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has amended the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan for the avoidance of double taxation, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

The text of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Protocol between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on amendments to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan for the avoidance of double taxation on income and property as of June 12, 1996," is to be published in the press.