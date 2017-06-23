Kazakhstan ratifies amendments to migration rules agrt with Kyrgyzstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Ratification of the Protocol on Amendments and Additions to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic on the Regulations for the Stay of the Republic of Kazakhstan Citizens on the Territory of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Kyrgyz Republic Citizens on the Territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated May 11, 2012".

This was reported by the Akorda press-service.

The text of the Law is published in the press.