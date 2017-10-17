Kazakhstan ratifies CIS Convention on peaceful uses of outer space

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has inked the Decree "On Signing the Convention of the Commonwealth of Independent States on Cooperation in the Peaceful Exploration and Use of Outer Space", Kazinform cites the Adilet Information System of Laws and Regulations of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

On October 10 this year, the Head of State signed Decree No. 561 "On Signing the Convention of the Commonwealth of Independent States on Cooperation in the Peaceful Exploration and Use of Outer Space". The document approves the draft CIS Convention on cooperation in peaceful uses of outer space.

The decree shall enter into force upon signature.