Kazakhstan ratifies CIS cooperation agrt on logistic support for counter-terrorism authorities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Ratification of the Agreement of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States on Cooperation in Logistic and Maintenance Support for the Competent Authorities Engaged in the Fight Against Terrorism and Other Violent Manifestations of Extremism," the press service of Akorda informed.

The text of the Law is to be published in the press.