Kazakhstan ratifies Convention for the avoidance of double taxation with Serbia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Convention between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Serbia for the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income and on capital and the Protocol to it".

According to the Akorda's press service, the text of the law is to be published in the press.