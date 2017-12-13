Kazakhstan ratifies EAEU Customs Code agrt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Agreement on the Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union", the Akorda press service reports.

The text of the Law is published in the press.

As previously reported, the draft Law "On Ratification of the Agreement on the Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union" was developed in accordance with Article 11 of the Law "On International Treaties of the Republic of Kazakhstan". The agreement on the Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union was signed in Moscow on April 11, 2017.

Speaking at the plenary session of the Majilis today, Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov stressed that the need for a new Customs Code was dictated by the single customs regulation used in accordance with the EAEU Agreement. He noted that the EAEU Customs Code is based on international standards and best practices of customs administration and was created taking into account the peculiarities of law enforcement practice of each of the five member states of the Eurasian Economic Union.

According to the Minister, the document contains new approaches, such as the automation of customs operations, introduction of a more convenient business algorithm for interaction with government bodies, based on the simplification of customs administration, creation and implementation of single window mechanisms in export-import transactions. Among the main novelties of the EAEU Customs Code is a fundamentally new approach to customs regulation which is the automation of business processes at customs.