    Kazakhstan ratifies framework agreement in the sphere of energy with Uzbekistan

    09:25, 02 April 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Framework Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on some issues of cooperation in the sphere of energy," Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    The text of the law is to be published in the press.

    Uzbekistan Laws, decrees, orders Kazakhstan President
