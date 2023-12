NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On ratification of the Protocol for the prohibition of the use in war of asphyxiating, poisonous or other gases and of bacteriological methods of warfare,» Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

The text of the law is to be published in the press.