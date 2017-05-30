Kazakhstan ratifies loan agreement with IBRD on Social Health Insurance Project

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State signed the law "On Ratification of the Loan Agreement (Social Health Insurance Project) between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development.", Akorda press service reports.

As previously reported, IBDR will help Kazakhstan introduce social health insurance. "The loan amount is $80 million, the amount of co-financing by the Republic of Kazakhstan is $10 million. The interest rate is 2.3 percent, and the maturity period is 15 years, including the five-year grace period." The loan completion date is June 30, 2021," said the Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov, presenting the draft law in the Majilis.