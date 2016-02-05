Kazakhstan ratifies loan agreement with IBRD

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Loan Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD)", the president's press service reports.

As per the agreement, the $100-million loan is extended for financing of the project on development of occupational skills and stimulation of creation of new jobs.

The text of the law will be published in press.