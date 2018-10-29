  • kz
    Kazakhstan ratifies memo on peacekeeping contingent deployment in Lebanon

    13:38, 29 October 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Memorandum of Mutual Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of India on arrangements for joint deployment on the Kazakh peacekeeping contingent as part of Indian battalion in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service. 

    The text of the law is to be published in the press.

    Laws, decrees, orders Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
