Kazakhstan ratifies Protocol to Convention on maritime navigation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has ratified the Protocol of 2005 to the Convention for the suppression of unlawful acts against the safety of maritime navigation, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The text of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Protocol of 2005 to the Convention for the suppression of unlawful acts against the safety of maritime navigation" will be published in the press.