  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan ratifies Protocol to Convention on maritime navigation

    16:22, 15 March 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has ratified the Protocol of 2005 to the Convention for the suppression of unlawful acts against the safety of maritime navigation, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The text of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Protocol of 2005 to the Convention for the suppression of unlawful acts against the safety of maritime navigation" will be published in the press.

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!