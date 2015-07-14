Kazakhstan ratifies readmission agreements with Russia, Lithuania

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, has ratified today the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Lithuania on readmission as well as the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation on readmission and the executive protocol on implementation of the agreement on readmission.

The agreement provides for procedures for identification and readmission of persons who had violated the entry or residence regulations on the territories of the countries. "These include people who entered the country illegally or stayed in the country longer than their visa or residence permit allowed them to do so," Minister of Internal Affairs Kalmukhanbet Kassymov said at the Tuesday plenary session of the chamber. Minister Kassymov reassured that the ratification of these documents will not incur additional expenditures from the republican budget.