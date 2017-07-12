Kazakhstan ratifies technical assistance protocol with Kyrgyzstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Protocol between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic on Technical Assistance," Akorda press service reported.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Ratification of the Protocol between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic on Amendments to the Protocol between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic on Technical Assistance dated December 26, 2016".

The text of the laws is published in the press.