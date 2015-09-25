  • kz
    Kazakhstan readies for foggy and windy Friday

    07:41, 25 September 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather with occasional rains, bleak winds and fogs will take hold of northern, eastern and central Kazakhstan today, September 25.

    Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan Weather Service, reports that other regions of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation. Fog will blanket Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions. Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter in South Kazakhstan region. Gusts of wind will reach 18 mps in Karaganda region. High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Kostanay regions.

