    Kazakhstan readies for severe frosts

    12:47, 04 February 2019
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists warn of snowfalls, blizzards, and gusty winds that will grip most regions of Kazakhstan in the coming days. The south of the country will see fog and ice slick, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Cold arctic masses from the Kara Sea will bring severe frosts of -35, -45°C to northern, central and eastern Kazakhstan.

    The cold snap will spread to the south of the country where mercury will drop to -22, -30°C.

