ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on February 20-22, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Snowfall, blizzard, stiff wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps and fog are forecast for most regions.



No precipitation will be observed in western Kazakhstan on February 22 due to an anticyclone shifting from the parts of the Scandinavian Peninsula.