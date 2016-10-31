Kazakhstan readies to sit on UN Security Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Idrissov, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

At the meeting, Minister Idrissov briefed the Head of State on the progress in preparations for Kazakhstan's upcoming non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council starting from January 2017.



The President of Kazakhstan noted that the ministry should focus on the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence in its work.



"Our ambassadors accredited abroad should demonstrate Kazakhstan's achievements over the past 25 years, including our contribution to the preservation of peace outside the republic, in order to boost Kazakhstan's prestige internationally," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.



President Nazarbayev also stressed the importance of official visits of foreign delegations to Kazakhstan.



Additionally, the Kazakh leader noted that events carried out within the framework of Kazakhstan's forthcoming non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council are of priority character and emphasized that this mission demonstrates recognition from the international community.



Minister Idrissov informed that the preparations for the non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council are in full swing.



Besides, Erland Idrissov said a representative international conference is planned to be held within the framework of the celebrations of 25 years of Kazakhstan's independence.



At the meeting, the Kazakh Foreign Minister also talked about the upcoming international events, the EXPO 2017 in particular.



In conclusion, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions.